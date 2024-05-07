5 things that stood out in Wolves' Game 2 blowout win over Denver
The Timberwolves throttled the Nuggets 106-80 (without Rudy Gobert) Monday night and now own a 6-0 record in the playoffs and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against Denver. Game 3 is Friday night in Minneapolis, but before we get there, let's dive into five things that stood out in Game 2.
1. Best defensive team ever?
"We saw one of the best defensive teams I've ever seen," said Charles Barkley during the TNT halftime show. "Even without [Rudy Gobert], this is one of the best defensive teams I've ever seen."
Minnesota had eight blocks and seven steals in the first half.
2. Michael Malone explodes and isn't T'd up
Midway through the first quarter Nuggets coach Michael Malone sprinted onto the court and yelled with ferocity in the face of official Mark Davis. Davis stood his ground and appeared to tell Aaron Gordon to get his coach under control. Somehow, Malone wasn't issued a technical foul.
3. Is Jamal Murray going to be suspended?
That's what ESPN's Kendrick Perkins thinks could happen after Murray threw a heat pack in the direction of one of the officials midway through the second quarter. Murray was standing at the end of the Denver bench when he let the heat pack fly onto the court during live action.
Timberwolves head coach
If Murray is suspended for Game 3, the Nuggets' depth will be a major question because backup point guard Reggie Jackson had to be helped to the locker room with what the TNT broadcast described as "calf tightness."
4. Sneaky little injury to Monte Morris?
Morris played eight minutes in Game 2 before an injury to his right index finger knocked him out of the game. It's unclear if the injury will prevent him from playing in Game 3 Friday night. Morris only played three minutes in Game 1.
The only way Morris missing time would be significant is if Minnesota were to see other key players, like Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley or Nickeil Alexander-Walker, get hurt.
5. Malone's postgame comments...
"It's gonna be a challenge," Malone said when asked if he's optimistic about Denver coming back from on 0-2 hole. "The body language of our guys, it's not where I think it needs to be. We just got beat up in our building, we got embarrassed in front of our fans."
"I'm not worried about anything other than trying to win Game 3," Malone added.
Barkley thinks the Timberwolves are going to sweep the series.
"They are going to win this series. They are for real. They have that guy. If you have that guy, that bulldog, he may as well be a damn wolf because he ain't messing around," said Barkley, referencing Anthony Edwards. "They're going to sweep the Denver Nugget. Period."