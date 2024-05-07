Watch: Jamal Murray throws heat pack onto court and gets away with it
The Nuggets were getting pounded so hard by the Timberwolves in the first half of Game 2 Monday night that Jamal Murray, clearly frustrated with the officials, threw a heat pack onto the court during the middle of the second quarter.
At first, it was unclear where the object came from as it slid across the court, narrowly missing the feet of Karl-Anthony Towns as the Timberwolves star made a layup to put the Wolves up by 24 points.
The object prompted the officials to briefly stop the game, but no penalties were assessed and the game carried on with the Wolves taking a 61-35 lead into the half. But it was later revealed by a TNT replay that Murray stood up at the end of Denver's bench and threw the heat pack in the direction of official Mark Davis.
Murray was one of many Nuggets players and coaches arguing with officials in the first half despite the officials letting players play on both sides of the court. Minnesota was whistled for six fouls in the first half compared to eight calls on the Nuggets.
Murray had two points on 1-of-10 shooting in the first half.