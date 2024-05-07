Timberwolves put on defensive masterclass, dismantle Nuggets in Game 2
The Timberwolves put on a defensive masterclass.
And they made the Denver Nuggets looked lost and frustrated all night long. It led to an outburst from Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who yelled in the face of official Mark Davis during the first quarter. Jamal Murray tossed a heat pack onto the court during the second quarter. And Aaron Gordon picked up a technical foul during a timeout in the third quarter.
The Timberwolves, meanwhile, were gunning for their heads.
Minnesota was in control from start to finish in a 106-80 dismantling of the Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series Monday night in Denver. The Wolves will take a 2-0 series lead back to Minneapolis with Game 3 on Friday at Target Center. They still haven't lost in the playoffs.
It all started on the defensive end, where each defensive possession was a work of art. The help defense was always there. At times they trapped Nuggets guards in the corner. The switching was seamless, and there were always three or four bodies crashing the ball in the paint.
Perhaps no stretch was better than when the Timberwolves held the Nuggets scoreless for 3 minutes, 40 seconds straight in the second quarter as they built what would end up being an insurmountable lead. The Wolves had a 61-35 advantage at halftime.
And perhaps more impressive than anything was that the Timberwolves were able to put on the defensive clinic without their defensive anchor and Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner in Rudy Gobert, who missed the game due to the birth of his son, his first child.
The Timberwolves were able to freeze, frustrate and fluster the Nuggets defensively from start to finish anyway. Everyone contributed as they racked up 12 blocks and 11 steals.
Gordon led the Nuggets with 20 points. The Timberwolves held Nikola Jokic to just 16 points, though he did have 16 rebounds and eight assists. Murray had just eight points on 3-for-18 shooting.
Kyle Anderson started in Gobert's place and delivered a terrific performance, finishing his night with six points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block.
Offensively, Karl-Anthony Towns came out hot with 11 first-quarter points and finished his night with 27 points and 12 rebounds. It wasn't another 40-piece, but Anthony Edwards didn't need one. He was incredibly efficient with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting while also tallying seven assists.
Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid put together arguably the best defensive performance of his career, and he didn't lose his offensive spark off the bench. He finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks. Along with providing stifling perimeter defense, Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. Alexander-Walker had three blocks, too.
A statement game is almost an understatement considering the dismantling the Timberwolves did of the defending champion Nuggets, especially considering they did so without Gobert, who's been the team's model of consistency. It was truly a stunning, spectacular performance.
Frankly, it was the type of game that gets one thinking about the heights this Timberwolves team can reach. If they continue to play with the defensive prowess and aggressiveness and the hunger that they played with Monday night, there may not be a team that can stop them.