Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson both available against Clippers
Anthony Edwards and Kyle Anderson are both available for the Wolves for Sunday's home matinee against the Los Angeles Clippers, coach Chris Finch said pregame.
Both players were listed as questionable before the game, Edwards with left ankle soreness and Anderson with a left knee sprain. Anderson missed Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies and Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings with the same ailment. Finch said Wednesday that Anderson was "day to day."
Edwards appeared to injure his left ankle during Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, being helped off the court in the second quarter before returning and finishing out the second half.
Edwards hadn't missed any time, but he did leave Friday's game against the Kings due to "personal reasons."
The Clippers' Ivica Zubac, meanwhile, is also active for Sunday's game, coach Ty Lue told reporters pregame. Zubac was out the last time the Clippers visited Target Center on Jan. 14.