Latest on the status of Kyle Anderson, Grayson Allen for Game 2
Kyle Anderson left Saturday's Game 1 win over the Phoenix Suns with a hip pointer injury, and his status is now up in the air for Game 2 on Tuesday.
Anderson left the game in the first half Saturday when he collided with Bradley Beal while committing a foul, and was ruled out for the remainder.
However, Wolves reporter Travis Singleton, aka @SneakerReporter on Twitter, says he bumped into Slo-Mo after the game and he indicated he would be "good to go" for Tuesday.
Another player whose status for Tuesday is a question mark is the Phoenix Suns' Grayson Allen, who also left Saturday's game, having suffered an ankle injury.
After watching his side fall 120-95 to the Timberwolves at Target Center, Suns head coach Frank Vogel said the X-rays on Allen's ankle had come back negative, and he is currently day-to-day.
He will have a couple of days rest to prepare for Game 2, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. from Target Center.
Inside the Suns says that Phoenix could turn to Royce O'Neale in the event Allen doesn't start, after Eric Gordon failed to impress as his replacement. O'Neale scored 14 of the Suns' 18 bench points Saturday.