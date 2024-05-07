Reggie Jackson admits Timberwolves are testing Denver's 'will and manhood'
Like the Grim Reaper snatching souls, the Minnesota Timberwolves sucked the life out of the Denver Nuggets with a defensive masterclass to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven conference semifinals Tuesday night.
After being held to a season low 80 points, Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson was brutally honest in his postgame interview with reporters.
"This is a test of just, it looks like right now of our will and our manhood," Jackson said. "We have to go ahead and hold our ground, own our space and then I think if we do that we can give ourselves an actual chance to win. "
Minnesota played bully ball all night, racking up 12 blocks and 11 steals while holding Denver to 34.9% shooting.
"Gotta punch a bully in the mouth. That's exactly what they're doing to us," Jackson said.
"They punked us," Jackson continued. "They were literally just manhandling us."
The Timberwolves and Nuggets meet for Game 3 in Minneapolis at 8:30 p.m. CT Friday.
Related: Jamal Murray threw towel at ref before throwing heat pack
Related: Jamal Murray's heat pack toss 'inexcusable and dangerous,' Chris Finch says
Related: 5 things that stood out in Wolves' blowout win over Denver in Game 2