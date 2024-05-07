Jamal Murray's heat pack toss 'inexcusable and dangerous,' Chris Finch says
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray throwing a heat pack onto the court during the second quarter of Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series in Denver was “inexcusable and dangerous.”
The Timberwolves were crushing the Nuggets, who were clearly frustrated by the results as well as the officiating when Murray, who was on the bench, tossed a heat pack onto the court during game action in the second quarter. He was not whistled for a technical foul.
Finch said he didn’t see the play happen in real time, and the officials told him they didn’t see it either. The TNT cameras, however, caught Murray tossing the heat pack after a timeout. Finch said he was told by officials they couldn’t call the technical because they didn’t see the play.
“We tried to impress upon them that they’re probably not many fans in the building that have a heat pack, so it probably had to come from the bench, which they found logical,” Finch said. “But yeah, it’s inexcusable and dangerous, and I’m sure it was a mistake and an oversight.”
In the end, thankfully no one stepped on the heat pack, and Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope quickly threw it off the court. The Nuggets’ frustration never went away, however, as the Timberwolves crushed them 106-80 to take a 2-0 series lead.