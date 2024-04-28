Timberwolves' Anderson, Suns' Allen questionable for Game 4
Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is questionable for Sunday night's Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Phoenix Suns due to a right hip pointer. Suns guard Grayson Allen is also questionable due to an ankle injury.
That's been the same injury report for the last few games. Anderson suffered the hip pointer during the Timberwolves' Game 1 victory. He was listed as questionable for Games 2 and 3 and did not play in Game 2. But he did play eight minutes in Friday's Game 3 victory that gave the Timberwolves a 3-0 series lead for the first time in franchise history.
Allen, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury during Game 1. He was listed as questionable for Game 2 but returned to the starting lineup before re-injuring the ankle during the third quarter of the game. Allen was listed as questionable for Game 3 before being ruled out hours before tipoff.
Allen lit up the Timberwolves for 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting in the regular-season finale between the two teams. His absence has been noticeable as the Suns are clearly lacking the depth to contend with the Timberwolves' deep roster. They've dominated the Suns throughout the series.
With a 3-0 series lead, the Timberwolves will have a chance to secure the first playoff sweep in franchise history in Sunday night's Game 4, which is set for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff.