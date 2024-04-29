Timberwolves' Anderson available, Suns' Allen out for Game 4
Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is available for Sunday night's Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, according to the availability report. Suns guard Grayson Allen, meanwhile, is out, Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said.
Anderson was listed as questionable for the game with a right hip pointer, an injury he suffered during the Timberwolves' Game 1 victory. He's been questionable for each game since then, and he didn't play in Game 2 before returning and playing seven minutes in the Wolves' Game 3 victory Friday.
Allen was also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury he suffered during Game 1. He's also been questionable in each game since then, but he returned to the starting lineup in Game 2 on Tuesday before re-injuring the ankle during the third quarter. Allen was ruled out ahead of Game 3.
The Timberwolves have a 3-0 series lead and will look to complete the series sweep Sunday night, with tipoff in Phoenix slated for 8:30 p.m.