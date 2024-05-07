Watch: Nuggets' Michael Malone somehow escapes punishment after storming court, yelling at ref
Denver coach wasn't too happy during the first quarter of Game 2 against the Timberwolves.
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone was furious over a no call during the first quarter of Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Timberwolves and was seen screaming at official Mark Davis after a dead ball. He was not called for a technical foul.
That's something likely to frustrate Timberwolves fans, who saw All-Star Anthony Edwards get hit with a technical for simply starting down Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson. That technical foul was, however, later rescinded by the NBA upon review.
