Watch: Nuggets' Michael Malone somehow escapes punishment after storming court, yelling at ref

Denver coach wasn't too happy during the first quarter of Game 2 against the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver on April 29, 2024. / Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone was furious over a no call during the first quarter of Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Timberwolves and was seen screaming at official Mark Davis after a dead ball. He was not called for a technical foul.

That's something likely to frustrate Timberwolves fans, who saw All-Star Anthony Edwards get hit with a technical for simply starting down Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson. That technical foul was, however, later rescinded by the NBA upon review.

