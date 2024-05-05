NBA rescinds technical foul on Anthony Edwards in Game 1 against Nuggets
The technical foul Anthony Edwards picked up after staring down Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson during the third quarter of Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series Saturday night in Denver has been rescinded upon review, the NBA announced Sunday.
It was a puzzling call at the time. Edwards got around Jackson and made a layup, giving him an ice-cold stare down after the bucket. That was it, and somehow, Edwards was hit with a technical foul.
Nikola Jokic made the technical free throw, and then made a bucket in the paint in a swing that decreased a five-point Timberwolves lead to two.
The call on Edwards was widely criticized by fans on social media as well as media personalities, including Charles Barkley, who blasted the official for the call on TNT’s Inside the NBA, saying, “Hey Mr. Official, nobody came to see your ass play.”
The play hardly fazed Edwards or the Timberwolves in the end as Edwards’ game-high 43 points helped Minnesota to a 106-99 victory that gave the Timberwolves a 1-0 series lead.