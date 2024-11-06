Blazers $160M Star Being Linked as Trade Target For East Powerhouse
The Portland Trail Blazers could be eyeing a major move this season, with rumors swirling about veteran forward Jerami Grant as a potential trade candidate.
Although the Trail Blazers are projected to be near the bottom of the standings, they possess some valuable assets that might be better suited to a contending team. Grant, in particular, has drawn trade speculation and could be on the move before the trade deadline.
Among possible suitors, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers would benefit greatly from a player of Grant's caliber, though they may face challenges in making a deal work.
Hughes listed the Grant as a dream target for the Cavaliers.
"Never mind that the Cleveland Cavaliers would have to part with Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen, two players the Portland Trail Blazers probably wouldn't want, to even get a conversation started about Grant. We're approaching this strictly from the perspective of the Cavs' needs, and they could use a big wing (Grant is more of a 4 than a 3, but close enough) who can defend multiple positions and bury threes," Hughes writes.
"Grant, 30, has averaged at least 19.0 points per game in each of the last four years and hit 40.1 percent of his threes across the last two seasons. He'd add size, shot-creation and rangy defense to the Cavs' closing units, nudging them further up the East food chain," Hughes adds.
Grant would fit seamlessly into Cleveland's lineup, complementing star Donovan Mitchell and bolstering the team’s two-way play.
His versatility as a perimeter scorer and defender would address two key needs for the Cavs: offensive depth and defensive flexibility. This season, Grant has started strong, averaging 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 37 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range in eight games. However, at 30 years old and in the second year of a five-year, $160 million deal, Grant’s contract poses a long-term financial strain for Portland, especially as the team pivots towards rebuilding.
The Blazers are among the teams that are vying for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
While Grant would be an asset to any team looking for a reliable scorer and defensive presence, Portland’s current timeline makes him a challenging fit. It’s likely only a matter of time before the Blazers move him, though whether he lands in Cleveland or elsewhere remains to be seen. It would indeed be a surprise if he remains a Blazer this time next year.
