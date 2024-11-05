Blazers Center Labeled as Realistic Trade Fit For West Rival
The Portland Trail Blazers could be in the midst of a big trade sooner rather than later. It's not a secret that the Blazers could be in the mix for the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, so trading away some of their more prominent players could likely happen.
Who could the Trail Blazers be trading away? Many believe they will trade away forward Jerami Grant sometime this season, but they have other pieces that could be on the move, like second-year center Duop Reath.
Reath could be on the move sometime this season, and the New Orleans Pelicans are a team for which he would be a fit.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report shared every dream and realistic trade target for every NBA team, and Hughes listed the Pelicans as a team for Reath.
"As a 27-year-old rookie last year, Reath hit 35.9 percent of his triples and got up 10.0 three-point tries per 100 possessions. Lauri Markkanen was the only other player listed at 6'11" or taller who was that accurate on similar volume, so Reath is obviously ticketed for All-Star nods."
"OK, maybe not. But he's definitely a gettable spacing big man, something New Orleans could use. It also doesn't hurt that the Portland Trail Blazers have a glut of centers and need to clear some of them out so rookie Donovan Clingan can get on the floor for longer stretches."
Reath has been with the Trail Balzers since the 2023 offseason, when he joined the 2023 NBA Summer League, signing a one-year deal in Portland.
In Feb. 2024, he signed a standard contract with the team. In his Trail Blazers career, he has averaged 8.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 1,0 assists, and 0.5 blocks in 72 games and 20 starts.
Reath likely won't cost a lot to trade for, and the Blazers have a ton of frontcourt players to begin with. The Trail Blazers have talent and depth on their frontcourt, led by center Deandre Ayton and their first-round 2024 draft pick, Donovan Clingan.
They also have a player like Robert Williams III on their roster, who could return to the lineup sometime this month. Although he is injury-prone, when he is healthy, he is one of the better defensive players in the league.
The Trail Blazers could very likely make a move this season, and we shall see if it is Reath who could be on the move.
