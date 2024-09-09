Blazers Center Seen as 'Tradable' Amid Swirling Rumors
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the offseason with the ability to move a few pieces off their roster in trades. So far, the team has only moved guard Malcolm Brogdon, with a couple more guys that could net them some future assets.
One of those players is center Robert Williams III, who is coming back from an injury. Williams III hardly played for Portland last season but is expected to enter the season as the third option on the depth chart.
Due to the excess of centers that Portland has, many believe that the team could look to trade away one for future pieces. Williams III seems to make the most sense and his $13 million contract may be the easiest to trade away.
One NBA insider also sees Williams III as a trade candidate for the Trail Blazers.
During a recent episode of his podcast, “The Hoop Collective", ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said he believes Williams III is a tradable piece for Portland.
"I don’t think Deandre Ayton’s very tradable. A guy to watch who is very tradable is the Time Lord — one of the great nicknames in the whole NBA — Robert Williams, coming back off of the injury. Obviously, he’s a guy who’s had repeated injury problems, but that’s a guy who makes $13 million who they may be willing to part with, who could go to a contender and be a significant piece. ... The guy is potentially a difference-making player defensively in a playoff series."
"... Honestly, the responsible thing to do for the Blazers is to trade him because ... the responsible thing to do is to develop Clingan, who, by the way, could be an ace defensive player, too. He’s got the potential to do that."
Portland owes it to themselves to give rookie Donovan Clingan as much playing time as possible so moving Williams III would make sense. He could provide a team with someone who rebounds well and plays decent defense for an undersized big man.
Before his injury, Williams III was seen as one of the more energetic centers in the NBA. He helped the Boston Celtics reach the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season, averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
Injuries have cost him but if he can prove that he can stay healthy, Portland could move him for a potentially nice haul. He likely isn't in the future plans of the Trail Blazers, making a trade of Williams III that much more likely down the line.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers Release Exclusive Behind-The-Scene Footage of Donovan Clingan Draft Process