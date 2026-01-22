Blazers' Deni Avdija Sent Positive All-Star Update Despite Not Being Voted a Starter

The Portland Trail Blazers are almost certain to have their first All-Star during the 2025-26 season since Damian Lillard was traded.

Though Deni Avdija wasn't voted a starter by the media and players, despite being voted such by the fans, NBA.com's Casey Holdahl relayed the overwhelming likelihood that the Israeli wing will be named to his first All-Star team this season. The vote broke down as fans getting 50% of the vote, current NBA players getting 25%, and a select few media members getting 25% to determine 10 starters, regardless of position.

"While Avdija fell short of being named a starter, he still has a very good chance of making the 2026 All-Star Game as a reserve, which are determined by head coach vote. The 14 reserves, seven from each conference, will be announced February 1 at 3 p.m," Holdahl wrote.

Avdija thanked the fans for their support earlier this season before the voting results were officially announced.

"I first of all want to say I appreciate the fans,” Avdija said earlier this month about his All-Star chances. “Crazy. I saw that I was seventh on the votes, and people are actually, like, putting a lot of effort and voting for me and wanting me to be there. But it’s not in my control. I can only play and be focused on winning and playing good with the team. But I just appreciate the fan support around the world. That really gave me a chance to maybe be there. It’s a big honor.”

LeBron James said after a 132-116 Blazers win over the Los Angeles Lakers that Avdija is "having a hell of a season" and advocated for making his first All-Star Game.

Deni Avdija Giving Blazers More Hope Than Anyone Since Damian Lillard

There are All-Stars, then there are transcendent players. Avdija is the latter, since he's not the only one who's having the best year of his career in Rip City.

Shaedon Sharpe has emerged alongside him in the backcourt, while Toumani Camara has become an elite spot-up three-point shooter as one of Avdija's primary assist recipients. Caleb Love and Sidy Cissoko are also emerging off the bench, playing plenty of minutes alongside Avdija, who leads the team in minutes at over 35 per game.

Avdija is an All-Star, sure, but he's the kind of player, especially on the kind of contract he's on, with under $40 million coming his way over the next three years, you can build around.

Looks like that's the plan for Joe Cronin.