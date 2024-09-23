Former Blazers Forward Signs With Eastern Conference Squad
Former Portland Trail Balzers forward Yongxi "Jacky" Cui has inked a deal with the Eastern Conference team, the Brooklyn Nets.
Cui has signed a two-way contract with the Nets as the 2024-25 season approaches.
Cui joined the Nets after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old was with Portland's NBA 2k25 Summer League team in Las Vegas, where he saw three games as a reserve.
Cui spoke to the Chinese media and expressed his excitement about joining the Nets.
"My mindset is in a good place. I don't know how long I'll be able to play here, but I believe the longer I stay, the more I can improve and help both myself and the Chinese national team," said Cui.
"I have to start from the development league and then improve my skills and experience," Cui said of the G League. "Only then can I slowly move to the NBA bench and maybe [get] NBA rotation. I don't know how far I will go, but first of all, I have to take each step well, I think that is the key."
Prior to entering the NBA Draft, Cui played two seasons (2022-24) with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). In 99 career games with the 76 starts, he averaged 14.1 points on 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.2 percent shooting from three-point range, and 80.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 steals across 32.9 minutes per contest.
Cui stands at 6-foot-8 and wants to play a 3&D role at the NBA level. For those unfamiliar with his game, here is what he can bring to the Nets if given an opportunity.
Last season, Cui earned CBA Domestic First Team honors and led the Loong Lions in points (883), rebounds (328), steals (89), and minutes (1,934), while ranking in the top five in 3-pointers made (97 – second), assists (173 – second), free-throws made (144 – third) and blocks (21 – fourth).
Cui hails from Nanning, China, and has participated in several international competitions, including the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
The Nets are projected to be a lottery team this season, so depending on how things shape out, it's unclear if Cui could play a significant role.
Cui has been named an All-CBA Domestic Second Team twice, CBA Rookie of the Year, and CBA All-Star Rookie Challenge MVP.
