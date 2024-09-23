Blazers News: Fresh Jerami Grant Mock Trade Shockingly Undervalues Portland Star
The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the more heavily talked about teams when it comes to trade talks around the NBA. Despite finishing last season with a record of 21-61, Portland does have a few pieces that could net them some solid future assets.
One of those is veteran forward Jerami Grant, who has seen his name be mentioned in different proposed trade deals all summer long. He has mostly been associated with the Los Angeles Lakers but no deal has come close to being finalized at this time.
The two sides could still end up talking about a deal coming to fruition, especially when the trade deadline gets closer in Feb.
In a new proposed deal with the Trail Blazers and Lakers, Grant gets fairly undervalued. Ishaan Bhattacharya of The Post and Courier put together the deal.
Los Angeles would recieve Grant in the deal, helping to boost their roster for the new season. The Lakers have been looking for updates to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Grant could give them a solid 3-and-D style of player who would fit in well.
Portland would receive a lackluster return for their star forward in this deal. The Trail Blazers would get back forward Rui Hachimura, guard Gabe Vincent, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2025 second-round draft pick.
The biggest exclusion here would be that of any first-round draft picks. Reportedly, the big hold-up in any Grant to the Lakers trade has been the asking price of two first-round picks for him.
Portland general manager Joe Cronin has held firm on his asking price so far so him not receiving at least one first-round pick for Grant would be surprising and underwhelming. Los Angeles has reportedly been willing to trade one first-rounder for the veteran due to his salary.
Grant is on the hook within his current contract for four more seasons, including the upcoming one. He is scheduled to make 29.7 this season and his salary only increases each year. His final year has him scheduled to make $36.4 million as a 33-year-old.
He is a good player but oftentimes, his production doesn't equal the cost, given the hesitancy from Los Angeles. Last year, Grant averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, while also shooting 40.2 percent from the 3-point line.
It seems that Portland is determined to trade Grant at some point but it remains to be seen when that will take place. They have time to wait out a deal and maybe a team like the Lakers gets desperate enough to meet the strong asking price.
