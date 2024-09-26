Former Blazers Forward Signs With Rival Warriors
The Portland Trail Blazers have seen plenty of talented players come through the organization over the years and they are a proud franchise. However, things haven't quite gone their way in recent times as Portland is entering into a full rebuild after multiple years of mediocrity.
One of the more interesting players that has been a member of the Trail Blazers in recent memory was forward Kevin Knox II. Knox II joined Portland as part of a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and Atlanta Hawks.
He didn't last long with the Trail Blazers but being a former first-round draft pick, Knox II does get some attention. The former Kentucky Wildcat has agreed to join the Golden State Warriors for the upcoming NBA season.
Portland and Golden State have a small rivalry so anytime a former player heads to the Bay Area, it is a big deal. He signed a one-year deal with the Warriors – likely a training camp agreement — and will look to make their roster during training camp.
Knox II spent last season with Detroit, averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds. He played with the Warriors during this offseason's Summer League and looked very good. He averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest.
Knox II had a good rookie season with the New York Knicks after being selected with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. The forward also shot 34.2 percent from distance and 71.7 percent from the free-throw line.
While the former Kentucky player hasn't lived up to the hype that he entered the league with, playing for the Warriors could revitalize his career. Golden State plays a very player-friendly offensive system around star guard Steph Curry, potentially giving Knox II the chance to thrive if he can make the team.
The biggest knock on him has been his consistency from beyond the 3-point line. He is a career 34.1 percent shooter from deep, a number that is considered below average in this new era of the NBA.
If he can consistently show that he can hit 3-point shots, he will likely be an asset to the Warriors this season. Golden State will be looking to bounce back after missing the postseason last year.
The Blazers didn't see much with Knox II's game but he has been persistent to stay in the NBA. If he can perform well, his career could finally get going.
