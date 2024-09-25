Ranking the Best 5 Blazers in Fantasy Hoops for 2024 Season
The Portland Trail Blazers will be interesting to watch this upcoming NBA season as there will be a number of questions surrounding the future of this young up and coming team. With the NBA season opener set for Oct. 22, here are the five best players to draft for fantasy owners.
1. DeAndre Ayton
A player that has been on the receiving end of criticism for his lack of consistent motor, Ayton went on a tear to close out the 2023-24 NBA season where he looked like the first overall selection from back in 2018. Over the last two months of the previous NBA season, Ayton averaged 25 points and 15 rebounds as he showcased why he is one of the most skilled centers in the league. Ayton could potentially be a trade piece for the Blazers as a number of contenders could use his services. If the former Arizona Wildcat does pick up where he left off, he could be a starting five for most fantasy lineups.
2. Anfernee Simons
Simons has developed a lot during his time sitting under the duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The now lead guard for the Blazers is set to be a cornerstone piece for this franchise and will be expected to lead Portland into the future. The 25-year old guard averaged 22 points and five assists per game last year while shooting nearly 40 percent from the 3-point line. Simons could be primed for a breakout season in 2024-25.
3. Jerami Grant
It will be really interesting to see if Grant remains a member of the Blazers by the NBA trade deadline in 2025 because there is going to be plenty of teams interested in the two-way wing's services. For fantasy owners, Grant will likely be a great utility spot fit as he does number of things on a court that can fill up a stat sheet.
4. Scoot Henderson
As he heads into his second year, Scoot Henderson should make a sophomore leap after he looked like he began to find his groove on the back end of the 2023-24 NBA season. Henderson does have some things he will have to improve on this upcoming season, but if he puts it all together, he could breakout.
5. Donovan Clingan
The seventh overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft will have the opportunity to contribute early for the Trail Blazers as it is not likely that both Robert Williams and DeAndre Ayton will remain on the roster. Whoever Portland decides to keep will have their minutes rotated with Clingan. The 7-footer out of the University of Connecticut can rebound, protect the rim, and has soft hands which is expected to translate to the NBA. This rookie could potentially be a double-digit rebound player.
More News: New Trail Blazer Already Wants to Finish Career Elsewhere