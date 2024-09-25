Ranking the Best 5 Blazers in Fantasy Hoops for 2024 Season

John Robinson

Mar 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) and center Deandre Ayton (2) on the bench in the final few minutes of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) and center Deandre Ayton (2) on the bench in the final few minutes of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers will be interesting to watch this upcoming NBA season as there will be a number of questions surrounding the future of this young up and coming team. With the NBA season opener set for Oct. 22, here are the five best players to draft for fantasy owners.

1. DeAndre Ayton

NBA,Portland,Arizon
Apr 11, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) shoots a jump shot during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A player that has been on the receiving end of criticism for his lack of consistent motor, Ayton went on a tear to close out the 2023-24 NBA season where he looked like the first overall selection from back in 2018. Over the last two months of the previous NBA season, Ayton averaged 25 points and 15 rebounds as he showcased why he is one of the most skilled centers in the league. Ayton could potentially be a trade piece for the Blazers as a number of contenders could use his services. If the former Arizona Wildcat does pick up where he left off, he could be a starting five for most fantasy lineups.

2. Anfernee Simons

NBA,Blazers,Portlan
Mar 18, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Simons has developed a lot during his time sitting under the duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The now lead guard for the Blazers is set to be a cornerstone piece for this franchise and will be expected to lead Portland into the future. The 25-year old guard averaged 22 points and five assists per game last year while shooting nearly 40 percent from the 3-point line. Simons could be primed for a breakout season in 2024-25.

3. Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant, Portland, NB
Mar 11, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) scores a basket during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It will be really interesting to see if Grant remains a member of the Blazers by the NBA trade deadline in 2025 because there is going to be plenty of teams interested in the two-way wing's services. For fantasy owners, Grant will likely be a great utility spot fit as he does number of things on a court that can fill up a stat sheet.

4. Scoot Henderson

NBA,Rookie, Scoot Henderson
Apr 12, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) reacts with teammate forward Justin Minaya (24) after dunking the basketball during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As he heads into his second year, Scoot Henderson should make a sophomore leap after he looked like he began to find his groove on the back end of the 2023-24 NBA season. Henderson does have some things he will have to improve on this upcoming season, but if he puts it all together, he could breakout.

5. Donovan Clingan

Uconn, NBA, Portlan
Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The seventh overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft will have the opportunity to contribute early for the Trail Blazers as it is not likely that both Robert Williams and DeAndre Ayton will remain on the roster. Whoever Portland decides to keep will have their minutes rotated with Clingan. The 7-footer out of the University of Connecticut can rebound, protect the rim, and has soft hands which is expected to translate to the NBA. This rookie could potentially be a double-digit rebound player.

More News: New Trail Blazer Already Wants to Finish Career Elsewhere

Published
John Robinson

JOHN ROBINSON

Home/News