Blazers Injury Report: Spurs Star Nearing Season Debut as Portland Game Looms
Star San Antonio Spurs shooting guard/small forward Devin Vassell is set to make his season debut soon. The Spurs are suiting up on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, in a clash of 3-5 Western Conference non-contenders. Will the young guard be back from his offseason left foot surgery in time to join the fray?
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the young wing, who had missed all of the Spurs' first eight bouts this year, could finally suit up for San Antonio as soon as Saturday against the lowly Utah Jazz, meaning he will not be back in time to give Portland any proble
"Sources tell me that Spurs guard Devin Vassell — there is optimism that he could make his season debut on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. He's recovering from offseason foot surgery. But his season debut is imminent," Charania said. "And we know how important he is for the Spurs — providing floor spacing around Victor Wembanyama. They're starting a five-game homestand, 3-5 going into tonight's game against Portland. Second-leading scorer for the Spurs last season, almost 20 points per game. And so, another floor spacer and scorer for Wemby and Chris Paul."
The 6-foot-5 pro out of Florida State averaged a career-best 19.5 points on .472/.372/.801 shooting splits, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 68 healthy contests (62 starts) with the Spurs in 2023-24.
In adding 12-time All-Star and future first ballot Hall of Fame point guard Paul, along with fellow vet Harrison Barnes, the Spurs this year are looking to be sort of a competent level of bad, after besting Portland by just a game with a miserable 22-60 overall record last season. The Trail Blazers went 21-61, and finished with the Western Conference's No. 15 seed.
The matchup against the Spurs will tip off Thursday night, in San Antonio, at 5 p.m. PT. The Trail Blazers could be getting their own reinforcements along the wing, as shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe saw his status upgraded to merely "questionable." Like Vassell, Sharpe has missed the entirety of the 2024-25 season so far.
It will be fascinating to see how starting Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton handles Wembanyama. An All-Defensive First Teamer in just his first season, the 7-foot-4 superstar-in-training seems likely to make his first All-Star team this season. He's averaging 18.4 points on .424/.214/.935 shooting splits, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals a night.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Starter Receives Playing Status Upgrade For Spurs Game