Is Luka Doncic Playing? Full Blazers vs Mavs Injury Report Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to get back in the win column on Monday before their mini-break this week. The Blazers will head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks for their 29th game of the season.
Portland will look for its second win in three games, and they have a pretty good chance of doing so as the Mavericks' best player, superstar guard Luka Dončić was listed as questionable due to a heel issue.
Dončić has missed the last two games due to his heel injury. The Mavericks have gone 1-1 in those two games. Doncic will now make his return despite a left heel contusion. With the superstar playing, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes are candidates for an increased role alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt if Dallas wants to ease him in.
However, Dončić isn't the only Mavericks player on the injury report. The team will also be without three key players: Dante Exum, Jaden Hardym, and Brandon Williams.
Dončić has been on a tear this season and sees himself in the MVP conversation again. In 20 games this season, he is averaging 28.9 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 35 percent from three in 37 minutes of action.
The former No. 3 overall pick has been a problem since the minute he entered the league, and that remains the case even in his seventh season.
The Blazers have two of their key players, forwards Dalano Banton and Matisse Thybulle, on the injury report.
Banton is questionable due to a hip injury. There is a chance he could miss his third consecutive game due to a left hip contusion. Blazers guard Scoot Henderson would likely see some more minutes if Banton cannot play.
As for Thybulle, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said last week that he has resumed standstill shooting on the court but hasn't progressed to taking contact. He has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury.
Thybulle has been sidelined all season, first due to his recovery from a right knee procedure and then a Grade 2 right ankle sprain in November while ramping up during his return-to-play program. While Thybulle's ability to get back on the court in some capacity is good news, his season debut shouldn't be viewed as imminent until he's able to start taking some contact in practice.
More Blazers: Blazers Guard Impressed Chauncey Billups Despite Blowout Loss to Spurs