Three Impending Blazers Free Agents Unlikely to Return Next Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are close to being built. Until they make their first NBA Playoffs appearance in the post-/second Damian Lillard era, though, they are still a rebuilding franchises. One thing rebuilding franchises don't do is re-sign aging free agents to raises on new contracts.

Portland has two of those set to hit the unrestricted free agent market next summer. They also have an impending restricted free agent who is outplaying what the Blazers would probably be willing to bring him back for.

These players are unlikely to be representing Rip City by the time the 2026-27 season rolls around, with some not even guaranteed to be on the roster after February 5.

Robert Williams III

While he never got to play the role much in Portland, Robert Williams III may get the chance to back up Deandre Ayton on the Los Angeles Lakers if/when something pops up with the 2018 NBA Draft's No. 1 pick. Because something always does.

If the Lakers don't land Williams, a reunion with the Boston Celtics could be a potential opportunity for Joe Cronin and Co. to land draft assets. Other teams with players who are also represented by LIFT Sports' Kevin Bradbury that have a potential need at center include the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Someone is likely going to get Williams at the deadline, though. There's no reason why Portland would've picked Yang Hansen in the first round of the 2025 Draft and Donovan Clingan with a lottery pick the year before if Williams was in the long-term plan.

Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle was soft-replaced by Toumani Camara the moment the latter signed a four-year, $82 million contract extension this past October to remain in the Rose City until the end of the decade. Camara was a major win in the 2023 outbound Lillard trade as a throw-in from the Phoenix Suns.

Thybulle was initially a strong addition in the Josh Hart trade at the 2023 deadline, but he has not had a major role on the team in over a calendar year and is currently out with a left thumb ligament tear that required surgery.

His return is unclear in the short term. Over the long haul, Camara will be playing the role Thybulle used to have.

Duop Reath

Shooters will always have a market. Duop Reath has been shooting the lights out of the ball this month, but it's been in limited minutes. Reath has not had a strong start to his career, regressing from beyond the arc in his second season, but he's hit five of his last 10 three-point attempts this month.

Reath, like Williams, is a victim of the Blazers' number crunch at the pivot. Yang and Clingan are the team's long-term answers at center, while the other bigs on the team are expendable. Young bigs are not necessarily easy to replace every year in the draft, but there are admittedly always plenty of options.

Reath could be an interesting investment for rebuilding teams that can afford an overpay, like the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.