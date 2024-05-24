Trail Blazers News: Rivals Believe Chauncey Billups Won't Last Through Next Season
The Portland Trail Blazers have some tough decisions to make this offseason, including about head coach Chauncey Billups. He only has one guaranteed year left on his original contract, which has given thought to the team moving on from him due to his lack of success.
Billups was brought in to help this team take that next step but after trading away Damian Lillard, the Blazers are in full rebuild mode. While he could remain with the team long-term, there are many who believe that he won't last much longer in the top seat for Portland. John Hollinger of The Athletic broke it down.
"Right now, Portland’s situation feels like a staredown reminiscent of the Damian Lillard saga, with neither side wanting to make the first move. But nobody I talked to thinks Billups will still be coaching the Blazers 12 months from now."
If the Blazers do decide to move on from Billups, he will likely become a hot commodity on the open market. He hasn't had the greatest talent to work with in Portland and could still see success somewhere else.
Portland has some good, young pieces to build around but it may take a while before they are competitive again. The offseason will be a major step for this team and it's where they can start building more toward the future.
