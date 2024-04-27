Draymond Green Reacts to Russell Westbrook's Flagrant Foul
LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook was ejected from Friday night's Game 3 vs. the Dallas Mavericks after receiving two technical fouls in the same sequence. This came after Westbrook got tied up with Luka Doncic and ended up pushing PJ Washington.
Earlier in the game, Westbrook was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for making contact with Josh Green's head on a block attempt. Westbrook was going for the ball, but hit Green's head, and was issued a Flagrant 1. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not like the ruling, sharing the following:
As previously mentioned, Westbrook would later be ejected for two technical fouls, finishing the game without a made basket. While Westbrook struggled offensively, his defense continues to be crucial for the Clippers, as Mavericks players shot just 2/6 when defended by him in Game 3. For the series, Mavericks players are shooting 30.4% with four turnovers when defended by Westbrook, and three of those turnovers have come from Doncic.
The Clippers need Westbrook in this series, even if he is struggling to make shots. While his ejection was not the difference between a win and a loss for LA in Game 3, it certainly did not help their comeback attempt. The Clippers will now have to bounce back in Game 4 if they want to avoid a 3-1 hole.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years