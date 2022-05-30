Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala Throws Shade at Heat Following Game 7 Loss

Iggy remembers what Miami said about Draymond Green

Despite making it seem as if Draymond Green prematurely predicted the NBA Finals to be between Golden State and Boston, the Miami Heat were eliminated in Game 7, fulfilling Draymond's prophecy. Miami was openly upset with Draymond, following his comments on the TNT broadcast after Golden State punched their ticket to the Finals; however, the ultimate outcome looks much better for Draymond than it does for Miami.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem said, "Draymond broke the code. You ain’t supposed to say some s*** like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that." Haslem reportedly continued, saying, "He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some s*** he ain’t got no business saying. I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bulls***." 

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker also spoke with Chris Haynes, saying, "I don’t know what part of the game is that. A player picking a team before they’re out. That’s crazy, bro." Tucker added additional comments on camera, asking the audience to tell Draymond thank you, insinuating that his comments lit a fire under the Heat to go and advance.

Following Miami's Game 7 loss, in which Haslem expectedly did not play, and Tucker did not score, Golden State veteran Andre Iguodala sent out this Tweet:

Recognizing that the comments from Tucker and Haslem did not age well, Iggy is having some fun with this outcome before getting ready for an NBA Finals matchup with the Boston Celtics, just as Draymond had predicted.

