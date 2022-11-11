Skip to main content
Donte DiVincenzo Compares Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Teammates with Giannis on the Milwaukee Bucks, DiVincenzo appreciates the similar leadership of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry
There is a real argument to be made that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry are the two best players in the world right now. While their individual talent is undeniable, the leadership that each player exhibits is what allows their respective teams to win at such a high level. Winners of the last two titles, with the Milwaukee Bucks winning in 2021, and the Golden State Warriors winning in 2022, Steph and Giannis are undeniably on top right now.

According to Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo, who has now played with Steph and Giannis, both players are incredible leaders. Speaking on that during his media availability on Thursday, DiVincenzo said Steph surpassed his expectations as a player and a leader.

"I played with with a really dominant and great leader in Milwaukee, in Giannis," DiVincenzo said. "Coming here, obviously hearing a bunch about Steph, he's really shocked me in terms of how down to earth as a person [he is], down to earth as a leader. And as a basketball player, just how damn good he is. I think that's what - I had a certain level of expectation, and he blew that out the water. Also, I think the greatest thing about him on and off the court, he's always willing to listen. I think that's what makes him such a good leader and such a good player... he could blow you off any time, but he doesn't."

