Draymond Green Blasts Referees for Technical Foul vs Timberwolves

Draymond Green was not happy with the refereeing against the Wolves.

NBA referees have been doing their absolute best to suck the fun out of the modern game. Players aren't allowed to celebrate on the bench, they're not allowed to celebrate after dunks, and can't display any type of personality. Draymond Green was hit with a tech while celebrating on the bench and he was not happy about it.

Draymond Green was given a technical foul with 62 seconds left in the game for celebrating a made basket by Jordan Poole while the Warriors were up 21 points.

"They told me I was at the lane line," Green said. "I thought I was standing in the corner, so I don't know. Sucks though. It's the NBA man. Your teammates make a good move. I didn't affect the play, like, there's no one near me. Sucks. And the fact that that's going to count, come on."

Steph Curry made it a point of emphasis to have Draymond Green's back less than a minute later by jumping off the bench and celebrating himself. Curry's celebration was extra comical because it was clear that he was making a statement toward the referees for the ridiculous officiating. The entire Warriors bench was laughing as Curry was overly celebrating on the court.

There are certain aspects of the NBA that will just never return - the slower pace and harder-hitting fouls. It's understandable that the league wants to move towards an offensive mindset for the sake of ratings. Regardless, it's inexcusable to give these types of technical fouls out, just let players have fun. Basketball should be fun, not robotic.

