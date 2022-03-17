Draymond Green Reacts to Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors lost Steph Curry during the first half of Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics. In a loose ball scrum that resulted in Marcus Smart rolling onto Steph Curry's foot, Steph came up limping, and ultimately never returned to the game. Updates are to follow on the severity of Curry's injury; however, for now, several players on the team have shared their thoughts.

After the game, Draymond Green said, "I'd expect Marcus Smart to make that play. He plays hard, I can't call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would have went and dove into his head. I had a pretty great look at the play, I was right up top. Maybe unnecessary, but that's the most I can call it... But I can't call it a dirty play. The ball is on the floor, at every level of basketball we're taught to dive on the floor and go after the ball. That's what Marcus did. I can't call it a dirty play. I will say it was probably an unnecessary dive... but I can't call that a dirty play."

Draymond added that it's rough losing Steph Curry just one game after Draymond's return. "It sucks, but sometimes that just how the cookie crumbles. You gotta figure it out and deal with it, but boy its rough. It sucks for sure."

Updates on Steph Curry's injury will likely surface tomorrow, as the Warriors prepare for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Related Articles

Injury Update: Steph Curry Will Not Return vs. Celtics

Steph Curry Getting MRI on Left Foot

Draymond Green Reveals Hilarious Bet With Steph Curry