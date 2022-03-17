Skip to main content
Draymond Green Reacts to Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Steph Curry

Draymond Green Reacts to Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Steph Curry

Draymond Green reacted to Steph Curry's injury during Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics game

Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Draymond Green reacted to Steph Curry's injury during Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics game

The Golden State Warriors lost Steph Curry during the first half of Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics. In a loose ball scrum that resulted in Marcus Smart rolling onto Steph Curry's foot, Steph came up limping, and ultimately never returned to the game. Updates are to follow on the severity of Curry's injury; however, for now, several players on the team have shared their thoughts.

After the game, Draymond Green said, "I'd expect Marcus Smart to make that play. He plays hard, I can't call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would have went and dove into his head. I had a pretty great look at the play, I was right up top. Maybe unnecessary, but that's the most I can call it... But I can't call it a dirty play. The ball is on the floor, at every level of basketball we're taught to dive on the floor and go after the ball. That's what Marcus did. I can't call it a dirty play. I will say it was probably an unnecessary dive... but I can't call that a dirty play."

Draymond added that it's rough losing Steph Curry just one game after Draymond's return. "It sucks, but sometimes that just how the cookie crumbles. You gotta figure it out and deal with it, but boy its rough. It sucks for sure."

Updates on Steph Curry's injury will likely surface tomorrow, as the Warriors prepare for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Injury Update: Steph Curry Will Not Return vs. Celtics

Steph Curry Getting MRI on Left Foot

Draymond Green Reveals Hilarious Bet With Steph Curry

1237353719.0
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Steph Curry

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) saves the ball from going out of bounds against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Getting MRI on Left Foot

By C.J. Peterson56 minutes ago
1200x0
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Will Not Return vs. Celtics

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
0x0
News

Updated Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Out vs. Celtics

By Joey Linn5 hours ago
rawImage
News

Draymond Green Reveals Hilarious Bet With Steph Curry

By Joey Linn7 hours ago
USATSI_17886746_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Warriors Hope Wiseman Can Play Against Spurs

By Farbod Esnaashari8 hours ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Draymond Green interviews Jimmy Butler after the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Questions Integrity of Media

By C.J. PetersonMar 16, 2022
0x0
News

Injury Report: James Wiseman, Gary Payton II Out vs. Celtics, Andrew Wiggins Questionable

By Joey LinnMar 15, 2022
Draymond-Green-Klay-Thompson-GETTY
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Draymond Green's Championship Prediction

By Joey LinnMar 15, 2022