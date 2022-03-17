Injury Update: Steph Curry Will Not Return vs. Celtics

Sustaining a left foot injury during the first half of Wednesday's contest vs. the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors announce that Steph Curry will not return to the game. The severity of the injury is yet to be determined, but Steve Kerr and the Warriors were not happy about the play Steph's injury occurred on.

As Marcus Smart was diving for a loose ball, he rolled over onto Curry's foot, causing the injury that has now ruled him out for the remainder of this game. While there was no evident intent from Smart, who was trying to retrieve a loose ball, Steve Kerr had an animated conversation with him from the sidelines.

The Warriors certainly hope this is nothing serious for Steph Curry, as the NBA playoffs are just weeks away. Having just gotten Draymond Green back from injury, the team was looking forward to putting together a string of continuity and good pay, as it has been almost three calendar years since Golden State has played extended basketball with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on the court.

The team has yet to announce any further tests on Curry's foot, as those will likely be conducted and announced after the game. For now, the Warriors will have to find a way to turn their game around and pick up a win against a red hot Boston Celtics team.

