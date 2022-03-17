Skip to main content
Injury Update: Steph Curry Will Not Return vs. Celtics

Injury Update: Steph Curry Will Not Return vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors is out of the remainder of this contest vs. Boston Celtics

Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle

Golden State Warriors is out of the remainder of this contest vs. Boston Celtics

Sustaining a left foot injury during the first half of Wednesday's contest vs. the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors announce that Steph Curry will not return to the game. The severity of the injury is yet to be determined, but Steve Kerr and the Warriors were not happy about the play Steph's injury occurred on.

As Marcus Smart was diving for a loose ball, he rolled over onto Curry's foot, causing the injury that has now ruled him out for the remainder of this game. While there was no evident intent from Smart, who was trying to retrieve a loose ball, Steve Kerr had an animated conversation with him from the sidelines.

The Warriors certainly hope this is nothing serious for Steph Curry, as the NBA playoffs are just weeks away. Having just gotten Draymond Green back from injury, the team was looking forward to putting together a string of continuity and good pay, as it has been almost three calendar years since Golden State has played extended basketball with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on the court.

The team has yet to announce any further tests on Curry's foot, as those will likely be conducted and announced after the game. For now, the Warriors will have to find a way to turn their game around and pick up a win against a red hot Boston Celtics team.

Draymond Green Says Warriors Are Winning Championship

Draymond Green Believes He Can Still Win DPOY

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Encouraging Message For Klay Thompson

1200x0
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Will Not Return vs. Celtics

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
0x0
News

Updated Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Out vs. Celtics

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
rawImage
News

Draymond Green Reveals Hilarious Bet With Steph Curry

By Joey Linn5 hours ago
USATSI_17886746_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Warriors Hope Wiseman Can Play Against Spurs

By Farbod Esnaashari5 hours ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Draymond Green interviews Jimmy Butler after the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Questions Integrity of Media

By C.J. Peterson22 hours ago
0x0
News

Injury Report: James Wiseman, Gary Payton II Out vs. Celtics, Andrew Wiggins Questionable

By Joey LinnMar 15, 2022
Draymond-Green-Klay-Thompson-GETTY
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Draymond Green's Championship Prediction

By Joey LinnMar 15, 2022
USATSI_16841964_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: James Wiseman Will Rejoin Warriors This Week

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 15, 2022
Mar 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) after scoring a basket against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Birthday Boy Stephen Curry Reacts to 47-Point Night

By C.J. PetersonMar 15, 2022