Draymond Green Reacts to Patrick Beverley Getting Suspended

Draymond Green thought Beverley's punishment was a bit excessive.

If there's anyone who can give a proper opinion on whether or not a suspension is warranted in the modern NBA, it's Draymond Green. Draymond has found himself at the center of multiple controversies, and naturally, he weighed on the NBA's most recent one - Patrick Beverley's suspension.

Patrick Beverley was suspended for three games after shoving Deandre Ayton to the floor during Monday Night's Lakers vs Suns game. It was a punishment that Green thought felt was a bit too excessive.

Green went on Instagram and replied to a post about the suspension with the comment, "3 games is a bit excessive."

Whatever you may think about Draymond Green, he does have a very valid point here. Beverley had a much more violent shove against Chris Paul in the 2021 playoffs and only received a one-game suspension for that act. Draymond Green kicked LeBron James in the groin and only received a one-game suspension himself. 

For what it's worth, it definitely seems like the NBA is just trying to make an example out of Patrick Beverley in this instance. Beverley has a history of overly aggressive and sometimes dirty plays, and they wanted to make it known that it wouldn't be okay in this example. The bigger question is if the NBA will be just as consistent in future examples because they usually aren't.

