Draymond Green Sends Message to Nikola Jokic After Big Steal

The Golden State Warriors are up 3-0 on the Denver Nuggets

Draymond Green made the game-winning defensive stop on Nikola Jokic in the final seconds of the 4th quarter, and after the game he had a message for anyone who tries him in the game's biggest moments. "I was terrible all night recovering out of the pick and roll. I went for several ball fakes, coach Kerr got at me that last timeout," Draymond said. "I just knew I had to stay down and make [Jokic] go through me. I think the whole series, the first couple games I was making him go through me, tonight I gave him a lot of angles. But when the money on the line, I don't like when people go at me for all the marbles. I hate that."

Draymond, acknowledging he was not good enough defensively on Jokic for most of the night, made sure to emphasize he doesn't like being tested by anybody with the game on the line. Despite giving up size, Draymond has played Jokic about as good as anybody ever has, and it's a big reason the Warriors have taken a commanding 3-0 lead. The team will now stay in Denver and look to complete the sweep before awaiting their 2nd round opponent.

No league MVP has ever been swept in the first round, so should Jokic win the award, and should Golden State win their next game, he would become the first to have his name on that list. The Warriors will look to make that the case on Sunday afternoon.

