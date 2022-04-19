Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals What Makes Jordan Poole Special

The Golden State Warriors have a dynamic trio with Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have a rising star in Jordan Poole. The young guard had another big game on Monday night, going for 29 points on 10/16 from the field and 5/10 from deep, following up his solid performance in his playoff debut. After the game, Steph Curry was asked about what many are calling his young clone.

"It's just about picking his spots and understanding how teams are gonna guard him... Teams have to respect his jumper, and how lethal he is pulling up, that he can get guys to press up on him and he can blow by them," Curry said of Poole. "He's obviously got a quick first step, and is pretty crafty with his finishes. Right hand, left hand, all different types of angles, it's tough to guard, especially if you have shooters space on either side of him. 

Steph continued, saying, "The beauty is that he has been able to balance all of it, the shooting, the driving, and then setting up guys with some crazy passes. Getting everybody involved, that's another evolution of his game. It's not just the scoring, it's picking an choosing your sports and making the defense pay."

With the play of Poole, it has been easier for the Warriors to ease Steph Curry back from his injury, as the team has another dynamic scorer to shoulder some of the offensive load. According to Curry himself, it is the all-around aspect of Poole's offensive arsenal that makes him so special.

