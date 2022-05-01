Draymond Green Shares First Post After Ejection

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies despite Draymond's ejection

Draymond Green was on the receiving end of a questionable ejection in Game 1 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, being called for a flagrant 2 foul right before halftime. While he did not do a media session after the game, he did tease his next podcast episode which will almost certainly include his thoughts on that play.

At times, Draymond Green has even told reporters during his postgame media sessions that he is saving his overall thoughts for his podcast, which has quickly emerged as one of the most entertaining NBA podcasts around. Draymond's willingness to be unfiltered, even amidst a playoff run with the Warriors, makes him an incredibly unique and entertaining personality. This next episode will likely be no different.

Steve Kerr, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson all shared their confusion with Green's ejection, with Thompson saying, "It's unfortunate. We're not the same team without him, but I'm just incredibly proud of how we responded... We responded very well, and some things are out of your control, but you can't hang your head."

The Warriors indeed did not hang their heads, and instead used Green's ejection as additional motivation to mount a second half comeback and defeat the Grizzlies on the road. Now with home court advantage in the series, Golden State will look to win one more on the road, and take a commanding 2-0 lead back to Golden State.

