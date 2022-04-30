Draymond Green Calls Out Karl Anthony-Towns

Skip to main content
Draymond had advice for Karl Anthony-Towns amidst Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies series

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been eliminated by the Memphis Grizzlies; however, before Game 6 began, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had some constructive criticism for Karl Anthony-Towns. On a recent podcast episode, Draymond said, "It always seems to go wrong every time Karl Towns say something on the mic, or or he tell people to shut up, or wave, I mean at some point you should probably just be yourself, because it just don't - it hasn't been going right for him when he does that."

Draymond is of course referencing the increase in trash talk that Towns has indulged in this season, saying that "I've never known Karl Towns to be such a big talker, and this year especially as the last few months, it's been a lot of that. When you talk like that, you gotta back that up, and Memphis ain't hearing it."

Draymond then went on to say that he was surprised Towns was unable to exploit the Memphis Grizzlies defending him with Dillon Brooks at times. While Draymond believed the big man should punish the smaller defender, it has been a frequent scheme against KAT for opposing coaches to defend him with physicality rather than size. Ty Lue did it in the play-in as well, and while the Clippers lost the game, KAT was a non-factor.

With the Wolves eliminated, it will now be Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.

