Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors

De'Aaron Fox has hired Rich Paul to become his agent and the rumors have started to swirl for the young point guard. Typically, when a player signs a new agent, that means they're about to sign a new deal or want to be traded to a new team - Draymond Green disagrees.

Green went on Twitter to voice his displeasure in what he thought was a shot to Rich Paul, and that players who sign with him always want to force a trade.

"Why does hiring Rich Paul has to be viewed as a move to be traded," Green said. "Why isn’t it simply the truth… which is Rich is the best in the “BUSINESS”! At some point the disrespect in this industry MUST stop!"

While Draymond is correct in that everyone unfairly assumes working with Rich Paul means that a trade is coming, he's somewhat forgetting what the functionality of an agent is. Typically, a player gets a new agent because he wants to sign a new big deal, or because he wants to make a trade - this goes for all sports. It's not a shot at Rich Paul, it's literally just what agents are used for. There was also a period of time when the Lakers primarily signed Klutch players, so it's warranted.

However, it's clear that this may not be the case for De'Aaron Fox. Fox already signed a lucrative deal that extends until 2026 and is on a Kings team that could potentially make noise this season. A pairing with Klutch Sports in this instance likely means something entirely different than what fans typically expect.

