Draymond Green Takes Shots at NBA Players Not Ready for Playoffs

Draymond Green Takes Shots at Players Not Ready for Playoffs

Draymond Green held no punches.

Draymond Green has seen a thing or two in the playoffs. As such, he's qualified to say who is a good or bad playoff performer.

When Green spoke postgame after the Warriors defeated the Nuggets in Game 3, he held no punches on the current playoff performers in the NBA.

"Everybody not made for the playoffs," Green said. "I don't know if y'all can see that. Around the league, but look around the league and everybody just not cut out for the playoffs. GP is showing with his toughness and with the mindset that he has, you come out and do what you do."

Despite taking some shots at players, Green also gave credit to the ones who do step up.

"You gotta give credit to guys that show up in the playoffs," Green said. "It's just not a normal thing around this league. You look around and some guys that you think are guys are not guys in the playoffs. That's just what it is."

There is definitely a calculative and measured way to see which NBA players perform better in the playoffs. These are the superstar players you're expecting, like Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. There are others, like Lou Williams, who historically had a harder time scoring in the playoffs. The game is much different in the playoffs, and certain styles of play just aren't effective during it.

