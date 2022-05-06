Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Live Reaction to Dillon Brooks' Suspension

Brooks will miss Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies

It's official, Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, as the league announced his one-game suspension on Thursday. The NBA released a statement that read, "Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury to Payton... Brooks will serve his suspension Saturday, May 7 when the Grizzlies visit the Warriors for Game 3 at Chase Center."

While the announcement was being made, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was recording a podcast, which then prompted his live reaction. "Breaking news. That is interesting, you get my live reaction," Green said. "Again, what’s the debate… I think it’s legit, you know, you get thrown out for a Flagrant 2, and as I’ve said, clearly intent doesn’t matter anymore. Whether [Brooks] was intentional or not doesn’t really matter to me." Draymond added his final thoughts, saying, "The reality is Gary Payton II is out for an extended period of time. It was a nasty fall, defenseless player. I get it."

With Brooks suspended, Draymond realizes the Warriors still have a tall task at hand. Reiterating that the Warriors lost Game 2, despite Brooks' absence for most of the game, Draymond did not want to insinuate any competitive advantage with Brooks suspended. With the already heightened intensity of the playoffs, this latest development adds another layer to what has been a hard-fought series thus far.

