Steph Curry: Dillon Brooks 'Out of Line' For Foul on Gary Payton II

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are not happy with Dillon Brooks

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are understandably upset with Dillon Brooks. The Memphis Grizzlies guard has a history of questionable plays, and has now fractured Gary Payton II's elbow with a flagrant 2 foul. After the game, each member of the Warriors who addressed the media shared similar thoughts on Brooks' dirty play.

"It was kinda out of line in terms of defenseless player going up for a layup, and taking a huge windup. Everything bad that could’ve happened in that situation did. Knocked him out of the game... It’s [Gary Payton II's] time to shine in a series like this, and then something like this happens," Steph said.

Steph's point about Gary Payton II now being robbed of his time to shine is one that should not be glossed over. Having battled for years to get this opportunity, not only has Gary Payton II been removed from Golden State's rotation, but his opportunity to shine on the game's biggest stage has also been taken away. This is something the Warriors recognize, which is why their anger was so prevalent after the game.

The NBA will make a decision on whether or not to suspend Dillon Brooks for his dirty and dangerous foul against Gary Payton II, which will impact the rest of this series in one way or another. With three days in between now and Game 3, the league will have some time to make an informed decision.

