LeBron James Shares High Praise For Jordan Poole

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James appreciates Jordan Poole's game

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is amidst a breakout campaign. Showing signs of this player in last year's play-in tournament, Poole made massive strides during the regular season, and has been a star-caliber player so far in the playoffs. The young guard has been so impressive, that even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has taken notice:

LeBron had a front row seat to Jordan Poole's offensive ability in last year's play-in game, when Poole went for 10 points off the bench before adding 19 more in the final play-in game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. While Poole's efforts were not enough in that tournament, as Golden State was ultimately eliminated, the young guard received some crucial reps in a playoff-like atmosphere that helped elevate his game to where it is now.

So far in the playoffs, Poole is averaging 22.7 PPG on 56.1% from the field and 48.8% from deep. He has been a certified co-star alongside the Splash Brothers, stepping up while teams have their defensive attention focused on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. With the co-sign from LeBron James, the young star's unwavering confidence will likely only go up.

The Warriors are looking to win a tight Game 2 in Memphis, and bring a commanding 2-0 series lead back home to Golden State where they will look to finish the Grizzlies off on their home floor.

