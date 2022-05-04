LeBron James Shares High Praise For Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is amidst a breakout campaign. Showing signs of this player in last year's play-in tournament, Poole made massive strides during the regular season, and has been a star-caliber player so far in the playoffs. The young guard has been so impressive, that even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has taken notice:

LeBron had a front row seat to Jordan Poole's offensive ability in last year's play-in game, when Poole went for 10 points off the bench before adding 19 more in the final play-in game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. While Poole's efforts were not enough in that tournament, as Golden State was ultimately eliminated, the young guard received some crucial reps in a playoff-like atmosphere that helped elevate his game to where it is now.

So far in the playoffs, Poole is averaging 22.7 PPG on 56.1% from the field and 48.8% from deep. He has been a certified co-star alongside the Splash Brothers, stepping up while teams have their defensive attention focused on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. With the co-sign from LeBron James, the young star's unwavering confidence will likely only go up.

The Warriors are looking to win a tight Game 2 in Memphis, and bring a commanding 2-0 series lead back home to Golden State where they will look to finish the Grizzlies off on their home floor.

