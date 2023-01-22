Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed

There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing Steph Curry face off against Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for NBA fans, that's exactly what they're going to see tonight.

The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, and James Wiseman due to a left ankle sprain. Anthony Lamb will be the only questionable player with left foot soreness. Their entire core lineup of Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole will all be playing.

The Brooklyn Nets will continue missing their superstar centerpiece Kevin Durant with a right knee MCL sprain. Additionally, T.J. Warren is probable with a right knee contusion, and Dru Smith is out due to a G League two-way.

This will be a very interesting matchup between two teams that have recently been struggling but both finally just got a win. For one team, they'll finally be able to get a winning streak going after weeks of struggling. For the other team, it'll essentially be a reset where they have to find a way to bounce back into another win. The most fascinating thing about it is that it's a guaranteed scenario.

Whenever Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving face off it's a guaranteed moment of highlight plays and fireworks. This matchup only happens twice a year, if they're both healthy, so enjoy it while it lasts. The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets face off at 8:30 ET on January 22.

