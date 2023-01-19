Steph Curry and Joe Biden Create Viral Moment During Warriors' White House Visit

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors finally made their trip to the White House, and got a great reception from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Vice President Harris opened up about her Warriors fandom, saying that "I have been a Warriors fan all my life. This team has been a constant source of joy and pride, for me and for so many of us."

Being the Finals MVP and leader of Golden State's dynasty over the last decade, Steph Curry created an iconic moment with President Biden when the two teamed up for a social media post in the White House. Joining their social media accounts together, Curry and Biden uploaded a photo of the two of them walking through the White House, with a caption that read, "Team Captains."

One of the most iconic American sports teams of all time, these Warriors have defined the modern era of basketball, led by Steph Curry. When he showed up to the Warriors in 2009, they were far from the iconic franchise they are now. Having won four of the last eight championships, Golden State has multiplied their franchise's worth and popularity exponentially, and most of the credit goes to Steph Curry.

Creating this iconic moment with the President of the United States, Curry got some more much deserved recognition for all he has accomplished.

