Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Having hovered around .500 for most of the season, the Golden State Warriors are in a unique spot. While their record is indicative of a team not good enough to compete for a title, Golden State is the defending champions, and their core from last year's title team remains in place. While the team has struggled for most of the year, there is reasonable belief that they still have what it takes to win it all.

Had the Warriors started this season the way they started last season, there would be very limited trade talk as the deadline approaches. Choosing to stay put at last year's deadline, the Warriors showed immense belief in their roster, and it paid off. Now with the same core, Golden State is in a much different spot in the standings, but much of that same belief still exists.

In a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, it was revealed that Golden State is not expected to make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, and instead will nibble on the fringes, if anything.

"Sources with knowledge of the Warriors' thinking, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, indicate [the Warriors' 2020 to 2021] strategy profiles as the most likely path for these current Warriors," Slater wrote. "Those in the know do not expect a loud trade deadline with substantial roster shuffling, instead anticipating some nibbling on the fringes, if anything."

While some feel this limits Golden State's ability to defend their title, the Warriors are once again showing belief in their core, and will trust Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to figure this out.

