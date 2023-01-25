Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed

It's not a statement that's been said often this season, but the Golden State Warriors will be the healthier team in tonight's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The last time these two teams faced off was on Christmas Day when a very shorthanded Warriors defeated the Grizzlies.

The Warriors will only be missing Andre Iguodala with right hip soreness. James Wiseman is the only other player listed on the injury report, but he's probable with a left ankle sprain.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, have a slew of injuries that they're dealing with. Steven Adams is out with right knee soreness, Danny Green is out due to left knee surgery, John Konchar is out due to concussion protocol, and Kenneth Lofton is out because of a G-League two-way. Kennedy Chandler is listed as available and will play with a face mask.

Both the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have been dealing with some recent losses and both need to win this game. The Memphis Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak but are very comfortable in the second seed; they're only 2.5 games away from the first seed. The Warriors have lost two out of the last three games, and are only one game out of the sixth seed despite currently being the tenth seed - simply put, they need to win.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies tipoff at 10:00 pm ET on Wednesday night in a game that should be fueled by desperation.

