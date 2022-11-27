Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed

In what has been a pretty rare moment in this season, both the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will have their best players available for Sunday's game.

The Warriors will only be missing Andre Iguodala due to left hip injury management.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing quite a few more players, but all of their biggest stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards will be available. Luka Garza will be out on a G League two-way, A.J. Lawson will be out on a G League two-way, Jaden McDaniels is out with illness, Jordan McLaughlin is out with a left calf strain, Josh Minott is out on a G League assignment, and Taurean Prince is out with a right shoulder subluxation.

It looks like the Golden State Warriors have finally started finding their groove again, and with that being said, they should be able to handle the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams had incredibly slow starts that started raising eyes around the NBA, but they've both started righting the ship. This game will be a good test for both teams to see which one is legitimately better. There is never a better test than when both teams are relatively healthy and are clicking - that's what's happening for both the Warriors and Wolves right now.

If Golden State can defeat the Timberwolves, they'll finally have a winning record and only be three games away from the first seed.

Related Articles

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Kevin Durant Reacts to Steph Curry's Monster Performance vs. Cavs

Steph Curry on Track to Make NBA History This Season