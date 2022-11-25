Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed

After a very poor start to the season, the Golden State Warriors are beginning to trend in the right direction. The play of Steph Curry has remained the one constant, as the superstar point guard is once again in the mix for MVP. With Klay Thompson starting to come around, the Warriors have been playing better basketball, and will look to stay hot against a tough Utah Jazz team.

The Jazz have been one of the major surprises to start the new season, having stayed near the top of the Western Conference since the first week of the year. While this success may not be sustainable for Utah, they are currently one of the tougher opponents in an otherwise mediocre Western Conference.

Heading into this matchup, the Warriors will once again be mostly healthy. Their injury report remains the way it has been for a while now, with veteran forward Andre Iguodala as the only absence. For Utah, their injury report is much more extensive.

Veteran point guard Mike Conley has been sidelined with a leg strain, and will once again miss this game vs. the Warriors. Leandro Bolmaro and Rudy Gay are also out for Utah.

An absolute force at home, the Warriors will look to keep their Chase Center success alive in this game, and defeat a Jazz team that has given several opponents trouble to start the year.

