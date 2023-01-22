Injury Report: Steph Curry's Injury Status vs. Nets

After being held out of the team's last matchup in Cleveland, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to return to the lineup for the Warriors when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening. Curry has not been restricted on every back-to-back set this season, but with the Warriors going into overtime against the Boston Celtics the day before facing Cleveland, the team opted to hold Curry out for the last half off the back-to-back.

Now set to return to Golden State's lineup, Curry will be looking to lead his team to a rare road victory. It has been a struggle on the road all year for Golden State, but they were able to pick up a very shorthanded win against the Cavaliers on Friday, and will look to grab another against the Nets on Sunday.

Curry's shot was not falling at the same clip it usually does in his last game against the Celtics, which was a big reason why the Warriors faltered late. He is still finding his rhythm after a long absence, and the Warriors will need him to be the best version of himself if they want to reestablish their identity as real threats in the Western Conference.

The defending champion Warriors know what they are capable of, but they have not sustained that level of dominance for long stretches this season. After a shorthanded win against the Cavs, Golden State will look to keep that momentum going against one of the better teams in the Eastern Conerence on Sunday.

