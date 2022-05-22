Injury Update: Andrew Wiggins Expected to Play Game 3

After being listed as questionable on the injury report, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that Andrew Wiggins is expected to play in Game 3. "I expect him to play," Kerr said. "Technically he's questionable, but I expect him to play."

This is certainly good news for the Warriors, who have relied heavily on Wiggins throughout this postseason. While the team does not require much from him offensively, his length and versatility on the defensive end has been crucial for what they’ve been able to accomplish so far. His willingness to chase Luka Doncic around, frequently picking him up in the backcourt, has allowed others on the Warriors to better focus on their individual assignments.

When asked about Wiggins' defense earlier in the series, Steph Curry said, "He's just showing everybody what he's capable of in terms of impacting winning. Last series he demonstrated he's ready for this moment, and Game 1 he stepped up. I'm happy for him, because eight years in the league, this is his moment."

Steve Kerr felt similarly to Steph, saying, "I thought Wiggs was fantastic. [Luka] Doncic is as difficult of a cover as there is in this league... He did a fantastic job. Wiggs is just a huge part of our defense and our team." If Kerr is indeed correct about Wiggins’ Game 3 status, the Warriors will be in a much better position to go up 3-0 than they’d have been within him.

Golden State is set to tip-off in Dallas at 6:00 PST on Sunday evening, and Wiggins will likely have an official status shortly before then.

