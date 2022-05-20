Skip to main content
Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

Draymond believes Klay is all the way back

Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond believes Klay is all the way back

While Klay Thompson's overall shooting splits have fluctuated this postseason, the three-time champion has had some big time moments during this playoff run. Coming off of his series-clinching performance in Game 6 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, Klay struggled with his three-point shot in the WCF opener vs. Dallas, shooting just 1/4 from deep.

Despite Klay's subpar night from distance, the two-way guard was still 7/13 from the field overall, pulled down five rebounds, dished out four assists, and blocked a pair of shots. All of this led to a +20 plus/minus, and an eventual Golden State Warriors blowout victory. With some critics still focused on his three-point efficiency, Draymond Green believes Klay is being poorly critiqued by people who only know how to analyze misses and makes.

"I think where he's come from January 9th to today is incredible," Draymond said of Klay. "Being able to compete at this level, and do it after what he's gone through, it's amazing. I've been seeing these narratives about Klay Thompson this, Klay Thompson that. He hasn't hit shots at the rate that he hits shots, but it further shows me how people don't know basketball. Because I've been seeing these narratives like Klay is playing bad, and I actually believe in the game like man, he's playing really good basketball." Draymond finished his answer saying, "It really goes to show me that people can only identify if you're making or missing a shot."

While Klay's shooting has been up and down, he is still knocking down his threes at a 40.2% clip in these playoffs, which ranks 1st amongst all players who have taken at least 100 threes. If Klay continues impacting the game in multiple different ways, and his inconsistent shooting continues to level out around 40%, then Draymond has a good point about his critics being out of line.

Klay Thompson Responds to Narrative That Warriors Can't Guard Luka Doncic

Steph Curry Reacts to Andrew Wiggins' Defense on Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Reveals True Feelings on Draymond Green

1239507387.0
News

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter in game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Wiggins Reacts to Defensive Effort on Luka Doncic

By C.J. Peterson20 hours ago
klay-luka-GettyImages-1237985911
News

Klay Thompson Responds to Narrative That Warriors Can't Guard Luka Doncic

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
BNG-L-WARRIORS-0514-131
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Andrew Wiggins' Defense on Luka Doncic

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
1380404739.0
News

Game One Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

By Joey LinnMay 18, 2022
usatsi_15567051
News

Luka Doncic Reveals True Feelings on Draymond Green

By Joey LinnMay 17, 2022
Warriors-Mavericks-Basketba2-e1547467133165
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka Doncic's Game 7 Performance

By Joey LinnMay 17, 2022
1318982135.0
News

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
Feb 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 110-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Otto Porter Jr. Probable For Game One

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022