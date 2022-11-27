Ja Morant Shares Support For Klay Thompson

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors had some contentious back and forth dialogue for months following their Western Conference Semi-Finals matchup last season, but the mutual respect may have begun replacing those contentious feelings. The mutual respect was always there, but with shots being thrown throughout the summer by both sides, the feelings seemed to remain hostile even months after their series.

In a recent Tweet, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant shared some support for Klay Thompson, who has been playing better of late. Thompson had been the recipient of a lot of criticism to start the year, but now playing much better, he has begun silencing these critics. Morant took notice of Thompson's play, and the silence of his critics, and shared his observation on Twitter:

The Warriors and Grizzlies have an exciting Christmas Day matchup coming up, which should be a must-see game for fans around the league. Their playoff series was damaged by injuries, so hopefully both sides will be mostly healthy for this rematch. While there may once again be some hostility on the court, it is important to remember how competitive these two teams are, and that there is a level of respect that goes beyond the contention.

Ja Morant reminded fans of his respect for Klay with this Tweet, and made sure to call out the critics who have been quiet lately.

