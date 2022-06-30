James Wiseman Reacts to Getting Back on the Court

While he will not play in Golden State's first two Summer League games at Chase Center, the goal is for James Wiseman to suit up and participate in the Las Vegas Summer League games. Wiseman participated in Warriors practice on Wednesday, and said his knee feels great. The young big man said that he hopes to play in every Summer League game; however, the Warriors will understandably be cautious with their former 2nd-overall pick.

When asked about being back on the floor, Wiseman said, "It feels great. This whole year and a half, I learned a lot about myself as a person. I went through a lot of trials and tribulations, but I'm here now. We practicing, and today felt great. I felt good out there with all the guys, and just everything about it, I'm speechless. I feel good just playing again."

The 2020 2nd-overall pick has played just 39 career games, but it looks as if he is making progress towards a return for next season. If healthy, Wiseman still projects to be a key piece for the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Having successfully maintained their young core while also winning at the highest level, the Warriors have a lot of optimism that Wiseman and others can help keep their dynasty alive for years to come.

